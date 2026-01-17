Taimoor Akbar ties knot with Hina Afridi in intimate Nikah ceremony

Taimoor Akbar ties the knot with Hina Afridi in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

On January 16, YouTuber Taimoor Akbar and actress Hina Afridi had their Nikah ceremony in an intimate gathering.

In a joint post, the couple shared a carousel of images from the event. The post was captioned, “Bismillah. In the name of Allah Paak, Qubool Hai”.

Further, Hina mentioned credits to their gorgeous outfits, “This dress of my dreams was designed by my dearest brother @theshoaibkhan.official, executed with so much love by my @nyra.couture”.

Hina adored in a white, flowy dress with golden, subtle designs embossed on it. Gracefully pairing it with Sharara and sparkling golden jewellery with subtle make-up and light nude lipstick, completing the ethereal look.

On the other hand, her husband opted for a decent white sherwani, full of details with golden embroidery.

The post went viral online co-stars and fans rushed in to comment section with warm wishes to the newlywed couple as they embark on their new journey.

The veteran actor Ali Safina congratulated the couple and commented, “Bhae Bahut Mubarak tum dono ko tum dono!!! MashaAllah looking like a million bucks”.

Pakistani content creator Jannat Mirza commented, “Absolutely beautiful..Mubarak ho!!”.

A fan also expressed his joy and commented, “Masha’ALLAH Bohat Bohat Mubarak Ho. So happy for you guys, you look beautiful Masha’ALLAH”.

Earlier, the couple announced their engagement in December 2025.