Taimur Jhagra presents KP budget with total outlay of Rs1.33 trillion

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday presented the provincial budget for FY 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs1332 billion.

Addressing the budget session of the KP Assembly, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the total outlay of the budget stands at Rs1332 billion. “Despite hurdles, we have earmarked Rs319.2 billion for the development portfolio,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that their government has produced 2.1 million job opportunities in the province. “World Bank data also proved that unemployment remained lowest during the three year tenure,” he said.

A previous report stated that as per the budget documents, a budget of Rs222 billion has been allocated to merged districts of former FATA. An amount of Rs68.50 billion has been allocated for Anti-terrorism operations.

An amount of Rs440 billion will be spent on the salaries of government employees while an amount of Rs105 billion will be spent on pensions of retired employees. An increase of 15% in government employees’ salaries is expected.

KPK’s tax collection estimate is Rs80 billion while an overseas aid of Rs90 billion is also included in the budget. Tribal districts will be granted an amount of Rs200 billion.

Rs350 billion has been allocated to developmental projects in the province while Rs210 is named as miscellaneous expenses. An amount of Rs90 billion has been allocated to complete the ongoing 653 projects.

Comments