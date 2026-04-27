Taipei City: A bus driver in New Taipei City, Taiwan, burst into tears after being confronted by a passenger who claimed she had missed her stop.

A passenger on the bus filmed the incident, and the video quickly went viral online, drawing widespread attention to the driver’s emotional outburst. Many viewers expressed sympathy, highlighting the pressure bus drivers face while dealing with hundreds of passengers of varying temperaments each day.

One commenter noted that the “pressure is really overwhelming” for drivers.

The dispute reportedly began over who was at fault. The woman insisted she had pressed the stop bell, while the driver maintained that she had not.

The incident, filmed by another passenger, sparked broader discussion about the stress faced by public transport drivers.

In a 30-second clip shared on X, the passenger can be seen arguing with the driver at the front of the bus. Taiwanese media reported that she accused the driver of failing to stop despite her pressing the bell.

The driver, meanwhile, became increasingly agitated, insisting that the woman had not indicated her stop.

In a dramatic moment, he suddenly slumped over the steering wheel and cried out, “Why are you bullying the driver? You clearly did not press the bell!”

Upon witnessing this, the passenger was heard apologizing repeatedly.

The driver then asked other passengers to press the bell to demonstrate that an indicator light would turn on, urging them to judge the situation. He also reportedly mentioned that he suffers from heart disease.

Other passengers on the bus comforted the driver after his breakdown.

Taiwanese media outlet SETN News reported that the driver has since been provided with psychological counseling and was advised by his company to take time off to recover.

The video has sparked widespread online discussion, with many expressing concern over the mental strain faced by those in the profession.