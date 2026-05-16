Taiwan says US arms sales part of Washington's security commitment to island

TAIPEI: Taiwan said Saturday that US arms sales are part of Washington’s security commitment to the island, after President Donald Trump flagged that he was reconsidering the issue.

“Regarding Taiwan-US arms sales, this is not only a US security commitment to Taiwan clearly stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act, but also a form of joint deterrence against regional threats,” Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Taiwan said Saturday it is an “independent” nation, hours after US President Donald Trump warned the island against declaring formal independence.

Taiwan “is a sovereign and independent democratic nation, and is not subordinate to the People’s Republic of China”, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Taiwan’s statements came a day after Trump wrapped up a visit to Beijing where Chinese President Xi Jinping had pressed him not to support the self-ruling island, which China claims is part of its territory.