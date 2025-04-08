Taj Haider: PPP founding member passes away

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) founding member and General Secretary Senator Taj Haider passed away in Karachi after a brief illness, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

“My husband, Pakistan People’s Party Central General Secretary Senator Taj Haider has passed away. Funeral and burial details will be announced later,” his wife, Naheed Wasi, shared on a social media account.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader and founding member Taj Haider.

In a statement, the president paid tribute to the late PPP leader for his services to the Pakistan Peoples Party and democracy.

Haider was a valuable asset of the Pakistan Peoples Party and he was among one of the ideological workers of the party, the president said.

With his death, the PPPy has lost an important political leader, he remarked.

In a separate message, the prime minister paying tribute to the late Taj Haider, said that with his death, Pakistan had lost a valueable political leader.

The president and the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Taj Haider and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

They prayed for the grant of eternal peace to departed soul, and patience and strength for the family to bear the loss with courage.