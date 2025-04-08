Taj Haider: PPP founding member passes away

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) founding member and General Secretary Senator Taj Haider passed away in Karachi after a brief illness, his family confirmed on Tuesday.
“My husband, Pakistan People’s Party Central General Secretary Senator Taj Haider has passed away. Funeral and burial details will be announced later,” his wife, Naheed Wasi, shared on a social media account.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader and founding member Taj Haider.
In a statement, the president paid tribute to the late PPP leader for his services to the Pakistan Peoples Party and democracy.
Haider was a valuable asset of the Pakistan Peoples Party and he was among one of the ideological workers of the party, the president said.
With his death, the PPPy has lost an important political leader, he remarked.
In a separate message, the prime minister paying tribute to the late Taj Haider, said that with his death, Pakistan had lost a valueable political leader.
The president and the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Taj Haider and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.
They prayed for the grant of eternal peace to departed soul, and patience and strength for the family to bear the loss with courage.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the party’s central secretary general. In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto described Haider as a pillar of refinement and elegance, known for his creative mind.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted Taj Haider’s decades-long contributions to Pakistani politics, society, and literature, stating that his efforts will never be forgotten.
“Taj Haider’s services to politics, society, and literature will never be forgotten. Taj Haider was a symbol of elegance and refinement, with a creative mind,” said Bilawal.
The PPP chairman noted that Haider’s struggles and sacrifices for democracy serve as a guiding light for the new generation. He expressed his condolences.
“Taj Haider’s demise has caused immense grief and shock. His struggles and sacrifices for democracy are a guiding light for the new generation,” the PPP chairman added.
Haider was one of the founding members of the PPP and held various positions within the party, including general secretary and chairman of the party’s Central Election Monitoring Cell.
Taj Haider had been elected as a Senator multiple times and his most recent term was set to end in 2027.