Discover Your Dream Home at Taj Residencia – Where Luxury Meets Comfort

In the world of real estate, there are very few special names like the Sardar Group of Companies that evoke the same sense of grandeur and novelty. Known for developing the iconic Centaurus, SGC is now bringing yet another master plan, Taj Residencia, redefining the residential experience in Islamabad, even further.

Taj Residencia is not just any other housing project in Pakistan. It’s a captivating vision brought to life by a team brimming with unwavering commitment. Taj Residencia promises to be the pinnacle of upscale living, thoughtfully crafted to elevate your lifestyle beyond imagination. This gated community offers spacious 5 marla villas set apart by their strategic location and accompanied by top-notch amenities. Located in the heart of the twin cities, adjacent to CDA Sector l-14, residents of these serene villas are promised a sophisticated lifestyle coupled with easy access to the capital city’s key areas. This thoughtful planning ensures a perfect balance of tranquility and convenience, placing everything you need within easy reach.

With state-of-the-art Italian kitchens and cozy car porches for your vehicles, these villas are equipped with all essential amenities that are modern and make everyday living a breeze. Coupled with the freedom to choose your interior finishes, you can truly make your space your dream home according to your unique style and taste.

Security is paramount at Taj Residencia, with 24/7 vigilance ensuring your peace of mind. But the vision extends far beyond mere security. The team behind Taj Residencia is passionate about creating a community that pulsates with life. Imagine invigorating weekends spent perfecting your swing on the beautifully maintained mini golf course or indulging in retail therapy at the on-site shopping mall. Every facet of Taj Residencia is meticulously designed to elevate your lifestyle and foster a sense of community.

“As pioneers in the luxury residential market, we are dedicated to creating exceptional environments that combine peace, style, and world-class living standards. With Taj Residencia, we aim to offer a community that embodies royal luxury and meets the exclusive tastes of our discerning clientele,” Matt Cronje, COO Taj Residencia said about the project.

Recognizing the significance of financial flexibility, the team at Taj Residencia provides a streamlined path to villa ownership with its flexible payment plan. Begin your journey with a down payment starting at PKR 2,500,000 and enjoy a 5-year payment schedule, allowing you to adjust monthly installments from PKR 200,000 to suit your financial situation. This customizable approach brings your dream home closer than ever before.

Taj Residencia is more than a collection of luxury villas; it’s a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Sardar Group of Companies. From the strategic location and world-class amenities to the focus on timely delivery and a vibrant community, every aspect reflects a commitment to excellence. Discerning homeowners and investors alike can recognize the exceptional potential of Taj Residencia. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this enthralling vision – contact Taj Residencia today and embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury living.

For further information:

Mobile: 0345-6677885

Landline: 051-111 857 857

Location: Taj Residencia, Adjacent to CDA Sector I-14



Google Maps Link: Taj Residencia

Instagram: @tajresidenciaofficial

Website: TajResidencia.com