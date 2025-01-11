Tajikistan begins visa service from Karachi

KARACHI: Tajikistan has launched a visa section at its Consulate General in Karachi, marking a breakthrough in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Consulate General of Tajikistan in Karachi has been upgraded to a full-fledged status, which is now issuing visas to Pakistani individuals who want to visit Tajikistan.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the visa service in a ceremony. Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan SHARIFZODA Yusuf Toir and other diplomatic staff were also present on this occasion.

Initially, a visa consular has been posted in Karachi and more staff to be added later on depending on the volume of visa applications flowing in at the Consulate.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that the initiative will help Pakistani nationals obtain Tajik visas easily, which will promote tourism and exchange of delegations between both countries.

He congratulated Tajikistan Ambassador SHARIFZODA Yusuf Toir for starting the visa service, calling it a major milestone in Pak-Tajik bilateral relations.

He added that Pakistan and Tajikistan together committed to the prosperity and development of the region.

Tajik Ambassador SHARIFZODA Yusuf Toir stated that Tajikistan is eager for Pakistan’s development and prosperity in the region.

Meanwhile, the Convener of the Energy Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Malik Khuda Bakhsh, congratulated Tajikistan’s Ambassador Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir and other diplomatic staff on the inauguration of the Tajikistan visa section.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh stated that the establishment of the visa section will facilitate the general public, particularly the business community, in obtaining visas for Tajikistan, thereby promoting trade between the two countries.

He emphasized that traders, industrialists, and investors from both nations will find it easier to visit each other’s countries, leading to the promotion of tourism. Furthermore, both countries will be able to benefit from each other’s technologies and resources.

He stressed that Pakistan and Tajikistan could play a significant role in the region’s development and prosperity, adding that the consular section will prove to be a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.