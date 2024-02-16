‘Tajir Dost’ mobile app to tax retailers in Pakistan likely to be launched on Feb 22

ISLAMABAD: The “Tajir Dost” (Trader Friend) app to tax retailers in Pakistan, is likely to be launched on February 22, ARY News reported, citing sources on Friday.

Through the “Tajir Dost” app, the caretaker government is hoping to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net, the sources said.

They further said caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the authorities concerned to complete consultation with the retailer bodies in a few days.

Earlier this month, the caretaker federal government approved the launch of “Tajir Dost” mobile app to tax a large number of retailers.

The Pakistan Revenue Authority Limited (PRAL), a subsidiary of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has developed the mobile App, which will be used to register retailers and traders across the country.

The data of the traders, who are already registered with the FBR, will be updated in the database of the app.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) created history by collecting Rs1.021 trillion in December 2023 and after adjusting refunds of Rs38 billion issued during the month, reached net collection of Rs984 billion.