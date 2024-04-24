Traders body threatens protest against Tajir Dost tax scheme

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Traders Association on Wednesday threatened to protest against the Tajir Dost tax scheme launched by the government to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net.

President All Pakistan Traders Association, Ajmal Baloch said the protest date would be announced at the traders’ convention in May.

He said the Tajir Dost tax scheme has failed and added such schemes introduced after consultation with ‘govt like-minded traders’ will not succeed.

He said the lack of interest in the registration process is evidence that the scheme has failed.

Baloch claimed Rs1,200 yearly fixed tax on the traders is a ‘fraud’ as traders are already paying fixed advance tax on the commercial electricity bills.

Fixed advance tax cannot be charged from the traders, he added.

Earlier, Pakistan traders’ body leader said the traders were already paying 13 different types of taxes on the commercial meter. “You are asking for Rs1,200 per month tax but a trader is already paying Rs15,000 to 20,000 taxes yearly.”

Mr Ajmal invited Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials to sit with the traders’ bodies to discuss the indirect taxes being paid by the traders.

He also alleged that FBR officers are taking “monthly charges” from the traders, who are mostly less educated.