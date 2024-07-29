web analytics
Tajir Dost scheme: FBR shares latest registration details

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday shared the number of traders registered in Tajir Dost scheme, ARY News reported. 

The Tajir Dost app was launched to tax retailers in Pakistan. Through the app, the government is hoping to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net.

FBR spokesperson, Bakhtiar Muhammad in his exclusive talk with ARY News, said 53,426 traders got themselves registered in the Tajir Dost tax scheme so far.

According to breakup, 7,312 traders got registered from Karachi, 19,955 from Lahore, 14.822 from Islamabad, over 8,000 from Rawalpindi, 4,531 from Peshawar and 2,816 traders registered from Quetta.

The spokesperson further said FBR is cooperating with the traders body in the registration scheme.

Read more: Tajir Dost scheme expanded to 42 cities across Pakistan

Previously limited to six major cities, the scheme now covers Abbottabad, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Dera Ismail Khan, Faisalabad, Ghotki, Gujarat, Gwadar, Hafizabad, Haripur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Larkana, Lasbela, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Mansehra, Mardan, Mirpurkhas, Multan, Nankana, Narowal, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Toba Tek Singh.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released a notification outlining the new Tajir Dost Special Services Rules 2024. These rules are designed to improve trader registration and compliance.

