Tajir Dost scheme expanded to 42 cities across Pakistan

In a major development, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended Tajir Dost scheme to 42 cities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Previously limited to six major cities, the scheme now covers Abbottabad, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Dera Ismail Khan, Faisalabad, Ghotki, Gujarat, Gwadar, Hafizabad, Haripur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Larkana, Lasbela, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Mansehra, Mardan, Mirpurkhas, Multan, Nankana, Narowal, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Toba Tek Singh.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released a notification outlining the new Tajir Dost Special Services Rules 2024. These rules are designed to improve trader registration and compliance.

Under the scheme, traders are required to pay a monthly advance tax ranging from Rs100 to Rs1,000, depending on the fair market value of their shops, as determined by the FBR.

This ensures a transparent and fair tax process, promoting tax collection and formalization within the trading community.

The government’s strategic expansion aims to stimulate economic activity, enhance tax compliance, and meet IMF reform benchmarks. By including more cities, the initiative seeks to integrate a larger number of traders into the formal economy, contributing to overall economic stability and growth.