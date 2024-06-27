Tajir Dost scheme: FBR shares latest registration details of retailers

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday informed that a total of 39,134 retailers have been registered under the Tajir Dost scheme so far.

The Tajir Dost app was launched to tax retailers in Pakistan. Through the app, the government is hoping to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net.

Traders and shopkeepers can register under Section 181 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 via the Tax Asaan App, FBR’s web portal, or by visiting FBR’s tax facilitation centers.

The scheme offers a 25% discount on monthly advance tax payment if paid in a lump sum and a 25% discount on monthly advance tax payments for non-filers who submit their tax return for the tax year 2023 before the July 15 deadline for the first installment of monthly advance tax.

According to the FBR data, 6,562 retailers from Karachi, 15,057 from Lahore and 3,400 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme.

Similarly, 5,479 traders from Rawalpindi, 3,452 from Peshawar, 2,172 from Quetta and 3,012 from other cities have also been registered, the FBR sources said.

On May 26, the FBR blocked over 3,600 SIMs of non-filers across Pakistan.

According to sources, FBR is providing data of 50,000 non-filers to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) daily.

Sources said that the bureau has planned to block SIMs of non-filers gradually as telecom companies have been shared lists of non-filers, and PTA has also received a list of 566,671 individuals.