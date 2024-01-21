“Take care of your tongue,” Ahsan Iqbal warns Bilawal on debate challenge to Nawaz

SHAKARGARH: PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has infuriated over People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto over challenging Nawaz Sharif for an election debate, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“It is not the level of Nawaz Sharif to debate with an ‘under-training’,” Ahsan Iqbal here said.

“I am warning Bilawal to take the name of our leader with due respect,” PML-N leader said. “We know, how to reply, if he doesn’t care of his tongue,” he warned.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in a media interview has challenged the PML-N candidate for prime minister’s office to hold a television debate with him.

Political temperatures are getting high in the country as the February 08 date of Pakistan’s general elections coming near. Political opponents using scathing language and exchanging allegations before the election date.

PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, targeting the PML-N and its top leadership.

In an interview he challenged that the PML-N’s candidate for prime minister office to hold a debate on television with him.

“Nawaz Sharif didn’t learn from his mistakes and playing final innings of his political career,” he said. “He will continue the politics of victimization after coming into power. He has to take revenge from Adiala Jail Superintendent and judges,” Bilawal said.

“They have presumed before the election that they will win the election,” he said. “We will surprise them with support from independent candidates on Feb 08,” he added.