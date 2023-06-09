Take Two: BTS drops new single for 10 years celebration

Global K-Pop sensation, Bangtan Boys aka BTS dropped a new single on Friday, to continue the 10 years celebration of their debut song.
The all-boys K-pop septet, who is currently on a break from group activities to fulfil their mandatory military duties, dropped their latest single ‘Take Two’ on June 9, as a part of the 10 years celebration of the band.
As per the statement shared by their agency, HYBE Label, ‘Take Two’ is a nod to the ‘second chapter’ of BTS and ‘an ode’ to their millions of fans across the globe, affectionately known as ARMY.
Speaking of reception, ‘Take Two’ topped the Hot Trending Songs chart even before its release, making it the fourth outing of BTS to take the No. 1 spot on the list, including last year’s ‘Yet to Come’.
It is pertinent to mention that the hotly-anticipated BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA is set to take place next week, June 17 in the South Korean capital of Seoul. The event will be open to the public.
Meanwhile, two of the seven members of the band, Jin and J-Hope have enlisted for their military service. South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years, a measure that has long been a source of controversy.