33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 9, 2023
- Advertisement -

Take Two: BTS drops new single for 10 years celebration

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Global K-Pop sensation, Bangtan Boys aka BTS dropped a new single on Friday, to continue the 10 years celebration of their debut song.

The all-boys K-pop septet, who is currently on a break from group activities to fulfil their mandatory military duties, dropped their latest single ‘Take Two’ on June 9, as a part of the 10 years celebration of the band.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the statement shared by their agency, HYBE Label, ‘Take Two’ is a nod to the ‘second chapter’ of BTS and ‘an ode’ to their millions of fans across the globe, affectionately known as ARMY.

Speaking of reception, ‘Take Two’ topped the Hot Trending Songs chart even before its release, making it the fourth outing of BTS to take the No. 1 spot on the list, including last year’s ‘Yet to Come’.

BTS star J-Hope drops first picture in uniform from military duty

It is pertinent to mention that the hotly-anticipated BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA is set to take place next week, June 17 in the South Korean capital of Seoul. The event will be open to the public.

Meanwhile, two of the seven members of the band, Jin and J-Hope have enlisted for their military service. South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years, a measure that has long been a source of controversy.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.