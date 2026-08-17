Taking screenshots actually cause memory loss, new study finds

A new study from Binghamton University’s Psychology Department suggests that snapping a quick photo or screenshot to remember something may actually make you more likely to forget it. Researchers found that people who capture images are significantly less likely to recall the information later.

The research, published in the journal Memory & Cognition, highlights what psychologists call the “photo-taking impairment effect.” According to lead author Sophia Fabrizio, a doctoral candidate at Binghamton, people tend to forget details of an event or information unless they go back and look at the photos they took.

The science behind digital amnesia

Most smartphone users now keep around 2,000 photos on their devices and add about 20 new ones each day. While looking back at photos can help jog your memory, the study found that simply taking a picture and leaving it in your camera roll does little to improve your memory.

To test the effect, researchers ran seven experiments in which participants photographed artwork and were later asked to recall what they had seen. The results showed that people who took their own photos remembered much less than those who did not. The memory loss occurred only when people actively took the photo themselves; cameras worn on the body did not have the same effect, suggesting that the act of taking the photo is what causes the problem.

Unconscious detachment

Researchers looked at why this happens. While being distracted plays a small part, the main reasons seem to be that people rely on their devices to remember for them and that taking a photo makes them less engaged in the moment.

This effect, known as cognitive offloading, occurs when the brain decides it no longer needs to remember something because a device is storing it. Pressing a button to take a photo can also make people feel less connected to what they are seeing, which leads to weaker memories of the experience.

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Experts recommend using pen and paper to remember important information. Writing things down takes more mental effort, which helps the brain process and store memories. In contrast, relying on a quick screenshot may actually make it harder to remember what matters.

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