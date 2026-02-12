Talha Anjum announces engagement to Zoiea Karim after viral photos

After days of swirling speculation, Talha Anjum has officially confirmed that he and London based skin influencer Zoiea Karim have exchanged rings.

The internet was set abuzz over the weekend when clips surfaced showing what appeared to be the rap star’s engagement ceremony. Videos of Anjum dancing, singing and placing a ring on Karim’s finger quickly went viral, leaving fans guessing about his relationship status.

Putting the rumours to rest, Anjum reshared Karim’s post from the event on his Instagram Stories and confirmed the news himself. The rapper revealed that the ceremony was an intimate gathering attended by “close family and friends” and was intentionally kept “lowkey and private to avoid any unnecessary media buzz.”

“We exchanged rings in the presence of our close friends and family, we tried to keep it low key & private to avoid any unnecessary media buzz around us & trust me everything was beautiful,” Talha wrote.

He further added, “I want to take this time out to thank everyone for their best wishes.. to a new chapter with zoi.”

Before the confirmation, social media had been flooded with posts from the event, with some captions claiming the couple were engaged while others suggested they were already married. The confusion was further fuelled by Anjum’s initial silence.