Talha Anjum shares admiration for Jaun Elia’s poetry

Rapper and songwriter Talha Anjum has opened up about his deep connection to the poetry of the late, legendary poet Jaun Elia.

In a recent interview, the prominent artist shared that during his time as a student at Army Public School, he initially used to write poetry in English. However, after being immersed in rap music for a decade, he began developing a keen interest in Urdu literature, particularly the works of Jaun Elia. Reflecting on his school days, Talha Anjum mentioned that he used to read whatever he could find, but Elia’s work resonated with him profoundly, calling him an exceptionally great poet.

The Heartbreak Kid star explained, “My poetry is about life, friends, or anything I’ve seen and heard. Jaun Elia is a favorite of mine because I enjoy melancholy poetry.”

When questioned by the host regarding his track “Karachi Chal” and the persistent issues plaguing the metropolis, the 30-year-old artist expressed his frustration. “I don’t know for the life of me if University Road will ever be fully constructed,” he remarked. “I think the deterioration that has occurred in Karachi is decades old. People need to get serious. Saying that living in Karachi is like living in Paris is a major trigger.”

According to the artist, a problem must first be acknowledged before it can be resolved—something he believes isn’t happening. “We don’t even acknowledge that a problem exists here. People see the development work being done in Lahore, which is why they compare it to Karachi.” He added, “When I visited Italy, I was amazed by the infrastructure there, only to find out that a major project was completed in just nine years.”

Talha Anjum emphasized that Karachi remains close to his heart because he has witnessed its struggles since childhood. He noted that no matter where he travels, he will always carry Karachi with him, and the city will always reflect in his music.

Addressing questions about marriage, the singer revealed that while he has been engaged, there are still personal and professional milestones he wants to achieve first. He noted that marriage is a serious relationship that one should only enter into when fully capable of managing it, ensuring it doesn’t create complications for either partner.