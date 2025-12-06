Talha Anjum smirks at haters as he named Pakistan’s Most-Streamed Artist on Spotify for second year in a row

Talha Anjum is celebrating a huge milestone but with a smirk at haters!

On Thursday, December 4, Spotify Wrapped 2025 crowned Talha Anjum as the most-streamed Pakistani artists for the second year in a row with staggering 370 million streams at their annual event.

Following the major milestone, the rapper took to his Instagram account to express pride in his achievement while celebrating the moment.

“Most streamed artist, 2 years in a row,” he wrote alongside a photo of him with a dog.

Talha continued, “I have put in an enormous amount of work in these past years, being at the #1 spot for 96 weeks straight does not surprise me. I owe it all to my hard work, to my fans and my team that has stuck by me all these years.”

The Kaun Talha rapper also did not shy away from addressing his hater as he recently faced immense backlash for raising Indian flag at a concert.

“Something that did surprise me is how sometimes the media, the industry, tries so hard to pull you down, they try so hard to make everybody hate you for being yourself, they go through all this trouble just to see you fall… with their little schemes, petty disses, legal notices, sham news articles and false narratives,” he wrote.

Talha further added, “But the truth is that it all fails and Urdu Rap stands tall at number 1 exactly where it was a year back. God has been great to me, so anyone against me must pray hard and work harder. I’ll see you all next year!”

The rapper had a successful year with his latest album, My Terrible Mind, accumulating almost 84m streams on Spotify.

His song Departure Lane alone racked up an impressive 46m streams from 7.5m listeners.