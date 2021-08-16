Talha Talib spent Independence Day trying to encourage sports in the country

Olympian Talha Talib launched a unique campaign this Independence Day on Saturday, coming out on Karachi streets to hand out flags and urge people to encourage sports in Pakistan.

The youngster, who fell 2kg short of earning the country a medal at the weightlifting competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was spotted standing on the side of a busy road, flags in hand, in Karachi on Aug. 14 by ARY News.

“I am standing here and handing out flags to children and their parents. I am also giving them a special message, that is, along with making your kids study hard, encourage them to be sportsmen too,” Talha told ARY News.

According to Talha’s vision, young children are our hope for the future, and just like he managed to compete at the Olympics, he believes that “kids are Pakistan’s future and will bring home Olympic gold medals.”

For an Olympian who has found considerable popularity in the country since his Olympics stint in July, it is notable to mention that Talha was doing his bit for sports without any fanfare or attention before ARY News spotted him on the roadside.

“It is my wish to run the same campaign in my own city of Gujranwala as well, and include my colleagues in this mission to encourage parents and their children to consider sports to guarantee a bright future,” he said.

Watch Talha Talib go about and talk about his mission here: