Taliban see Pakistan as second home, says spox Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Wednesday said that the group, which now rules Afghanistan, considers Pakistan as their second home and won’t allow any activity on Afghan soil which goes against Pakistan’s interests.

In a wide-ranging interview with ARY News following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, he spoke about issues ranging from the formation of a government in Kabul, concerns about women’s rights to how the Taliban would navigate the economic crisis that the war-ravaged country finds itself in after the US and IMF tranches dry up.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“It has been almost 12 days since the Islamic Emirate entered Kabul. We have seized control of all areas, restoring peace and normalcy,” Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Addressing concerns about women’s rights, he said the Taliban would provide women all the rights based on Islam. “We are trying to create an environment conducive to women’s education, work and employment.”

To a question about the US and IMF sanctions, the Taliban spokesman said: “We have not yet announced a government. It will be clear only after the government is formulated how the country’s economic system works”

He said the incoming government would restore the banking and tax collection system, strengthen the country’s economy through agriculture and trade, and try to free all the reserves and things that have been frozen or seized.

“We want a government in Afghanistan that is strong and based on Islam and which all Afghans are part of. We are working on it and wait until we succeed in forming a strong and stable government,” he explained.

About ties with countries, particularly India, Zabihullah Mujahid said we desire good ties with all countries, including India that is an important part of the region. “Our desire is that India devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people,” he added.

He stated in clear terms that the Taliban won’t allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country. He was of the view that Pakistan and India should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other.

About the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Zabihullah said New Delhi needs to have a positive attitude towards the disputed territory.

To a question about the possible resurgence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh in Afghanistan, he said, “We have said it before that we won’t allow our soil to be used against any other country. Our policy is clear in this regard. The Daesh (ISIS) has no presence in Afghanistan.”