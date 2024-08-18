Taliban to penalize govt employees for missing congregational prayers

Taliban government in Afghanistan has announced a series of penalties for government employees who fail to attend five congregational prayers at a mosque, also known as Salat al-jama’ah, despite previous orders mandating participation.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid made these remarks during an interview marking the third anniversary of the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan. In the interview, he reiterated the government’s commitment to enforcing Sharia law and its associated punishments.

According to foreign media reports, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that government employees who skip congregational prayers will face a gradual system of penalties. Initially, such employees will be given a warning. However, repeated absences will result in a transfer to a different position or demotion.

Read More: Faceless mannequins show off clothes in Afghanistan

“If an employee deliberately continues to miss prayers after these warnings, their salary will be deducted as a punitive measure,” Zabihullah Mujahid emphasised.

He also discussed the financial challenges faced by the government due to the frozen assets of the central bank.

It is worth noting that since coming to power, the Taliban government has imposed numerous restrictions on women, including bans on higher education and recreational activities in parks.