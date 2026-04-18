Talks between United States, Iran likely to be held on April 20-21

ISLAMABAD: The second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad likely to be held on April 20-21 sources said, as the capital’s administration has been directed for preparations in the city.

The top leadership of the United States and Iran likely to attend the dialogue.

Preparations have been underway in Islamabad to decorate the Expressway and Srinagar Highway for welcome of the foreign dignitaries.

Stringent measures being taken for the highest security on the arrival of the foreign delegations.

Earlier, security high alert declared and security arrangements being finalized at Islamabad’s red zone and at various sensitive points of the capital city.

“Additional contingents have been summoned from Punjab to Islamabad, and the personnel are coming from different districts of the province,” sources earlier said.

The Wall Street Journal quoting an unnamed official of the Trump administration that the talks between the United States and Iran will likely to be held in Islamabad on Monday.

CBS said in a report that President Trump’s administration mulling over sending US top officials to Pakistan again for revival of talks with Iran, the dialogue could resume from Monday.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday said that the next round of in-person talks between the United States and Iran will likely be held in Pakistan.

Leavitt emphasized that Pakistan has played a central role in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran. “The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process,” she said. “They are the only mediator in this negotiation.” She added that despite interest from other countries, the administration of Donald Trump prefers to streamline communication through Islamabad.