Talks with banned TLP end in success, says Shaikh Rashid

LAHORE: Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the government’s talks with outlawed TLP have reached to a successful end, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The blocked roads will now be reopened and the workers of the banned group will remain where they are till the Tuesday evening,” talking to ARY News the interior minister said.

“I will share details of the understanding with the media in a briefing in Islamabad today,” the minister further said.

“Several points have been decided over the arrests and other demands of the group, which will be finalized by Tuesday,” the federal minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday, formed a high level committee of federal ministers Sheikh Rashid, Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to hold talks with the proscribed group.

The banned group on Saturday announced the names of its team for talks with the government negotiating team. The talks team of the group included Mufti Muhammad Wazir Ali, Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Muhammad Umair al-Zahiri, according to a statement.

Earlier, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached Lahore from Karachi and started contacts with various religious leaders.

“The government believes to settle issues with dialogue. Protection of life and property is the foremost priority of the government,” Qadri said.

The protest by the banned group had also affected Internet service in different areas of Lahore including Shahdara, Badami Bagh, Ferozwala and areas adjacent to the Ravi Bridge.

