Talks with TTP being held as per constitution: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has asserted that the negotiations with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were being held under the Constitution of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press conference in Islamabad, the FO spokesperson said the parliamentarians have been apprised on the issue of negotiations with TTP. “All activities in this regard are being carried out under the Constitution,” he added.

Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan has registered a strong protest with New Delhi over its recent blocking of Twitter accounts of Pakistan’s diplomatic missions and the national broadcaster Radio Pakistan, in India.

“New Delhi’s move reflects the alarming pace of shrinking space for pluralistic voices and curbing of fundamental freedoms in India,” he said, adding that a petition has also been filed by international organizations in this regard. He also urged the international authorities to take notice of the India’s move.

The FO spokesperson pointed out that relations with China, the European Union and the United States have improved. “The Chinese officials visited Pakistan and renewed his commitment to complete the CPEC projects on priority basis,” he added.

He also noted that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and both the personalities reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Asim Iftikhar added that Pakistan and the United States have a long-standing relationship in the fields of security and defense, as well as cooperation in counter-terrorism. “The United States itself said it no longer views relations in the context of Pak-China relations,” he maintained.

