Tallulah Willis embraces self-acceptance after years of online bully

Tallulah Willis is reclaiming her power and embracing her unique features after years of struggling with online bullying.

In an emotional Instagram post on October 8, the 31-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared her journey towards self-acceptance.

Accompanied by a series of photos featuring her and her father, the actress wrote, “My Lord! If I am NOT this man’s child”, highlighting the striking resemblance between them. She expressed her emotional response to recognising their similarities, stating that what once caused her pain is now her cherished gift.

Tallulah specifically addressed the bullying she faced, including a public call-out of blogger Perez Hilton, who once criticised her chin. “The face, the smile, dare I say it, the chin that made me want to end it all, is now the most precious gift I could be bestowed with”, she remarked.

Reflecting on her past struggles, she admitted that she used to avoid saying the word “chin” due to the negative associations tied to it. “What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion!” she wrote, expressing her anger towards those who instilled feelings of self-hate in her.

Tallulah concluded her post by sending love to everyone, receiving an outpouring of support in return. The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, shared her own experience with Hilton, while Sailor Brinkley Cook and Rumer Willis also expressed their own admiration and love for Tallulah.

In a follow-up post, she screenshots a previous article from Hilton’s site that criticized her appearance, calling out the bullying she endured as a child, “I did not break. I healed, I rose, and I conquered”, she stated, emphasizing her resilience.

Tallulah also extended her hopes for Hilton, wishing for reflection on his past behavior and advocating for kindness.