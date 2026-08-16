Tallulah’s wedding photos provide new insight into Bruce Willis’ health

The younger daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis is now married to the man she wholeheartedly admires, who is none other than Justin Acee.

The internet went crazy last week when pictures of Tallulah’s bridal dress fittings were made public. More pictures from the wedding day have been released by Vogue, which detailed the unique bridal garment customized for Demi and Bruce’s youngest child.

Vogue posted photos on its Instagram account on Friday, August 14, from 32-year-old Tallulah and Justin’s August 8 wedding. The post featured behind-the-scenes pictures from the ceremony as well as a photograph of the newlyweds with Bruce.

In particular, the Die Hard icon is seen bestowing blessings on the pair after retiring from the entertainment business due to a health issue. In one black-and-white picture, the 71-year-old American actor is shown grinning and putting one arm around Tallulah as she leans into him, with Acee grasping his other hand.

His infrequent appearance in the new pictures occurred a few years after he retired from acting following his diagnoses of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in early 2023 and aphasia in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Many admirers voiced touching support for the veteran actor as the photos gained popularity on social media. One user commented, “parser”: “Absolutely beautiful and seeing Bruce was so heartwarming.” Another wrote, “So wonderful seeing Bruce. Bless that wonderful man; he deserves all the love and happiness life can bring.” A third person added, “Beautiful photos, so happy Bruce could take part in the wedding.”

Tallulah and Justin Acee exchanged marital vows earlier this month in the backyard of the bride’s family home in Hailey, Idaho. The artist and designer is the youngest of the three daughters—alongside Rumer and Scout—whom Bruce Willis and The Scarlet Letter star Demi Moore co-parent.