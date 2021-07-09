Tally of Covid-19 infected health workers climbs to 16,660

ISLAMABAD: As many as 16,660 healthcare workers have got infected while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 9,960 doctors, 2,374 nurses and 4,326 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 164 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.

Overall 16,183 health workers have recovered from the pandemic.

Most of the medical workers infected by the virus and deceased belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,863 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 57 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,477 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 3,962 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 44 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,522 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 842 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 748 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region.

While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 246 medical workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died.