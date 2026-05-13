Indian singer Talwiinder has found himself at the center of online controversy after appearing on stage with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem during a concert in Toronto.

The singer shared videos and photos from the concert on Instagram on Tuesday, showing him joining Raheem on stage, singing alongside him, hugging him and dancing during the performance. Captioning the post, Talwiinder wrote, “Wishes came true in Toronto.”

While many concertgoers celebrated the crossover performance, the appearance quickly sparked backlash from a section of Indian social media users amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Several users criticized Talwiinder online, accusing him of supporting a Pakistani artist during a politically sensitive time.

“Shame on this joker Talwinder,” one user wrote on X, while another questioned why Indian artists continued collaborating with Pakistani performers despite growing tensions between the two countries.

Another added, “It’s a trend now, go to a Pakistanis concert, get ur dying career a life and then say sorry to Indians.”

However, some social media users also came out in support of Talwiinder, arguing that art should not be confined by borders. One wrote, “Two souls two nations, one vibe Hassan Raheem x Talwiinder proving music has no borders, only hearts.”

“History was made, and we were there to witness it!” commented another.