Tamasha 2: Faizan Sheikh receives thoughtful gift from family

Popular actor-host and contestant on the ongoing second season of the reality show ‘Tamasha’, Faizan Sheikh received sentimental gifts from his family on his 5th wedding anniversary.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the latest episode 12 of the reality show ‘Tamasha 2’, the ‘Meray Hi Rehna’ actor received some sweet treats in addition to touching gifts from his wife.

The celebrity wife Maham Aamir sent a picture frame of the couple, a bib and a hair clip of their 2-years-old daughter Hadiya along with donuts for the housemates. Sheikh couldn’t contain his emotions and got misty-eyed upon looking at the sentimental pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

He immediately put the bib and clip of his daughter on his mic and kept the photo frame on the bedside table. “Even if it was a shirt of Hadiya, I would have worn that as well,” he told the housemates while putting the items on.

Sheikh thanked his wife and sent love towards her and their daughter via the live cam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maham Aamir (@mahamaaamir)

For the unversed, Faizan Sheikh got married to the ‘Shehnai’ actor Maham Aamir in 2018. Their daughter Hadiya Faizan was born in December 2021.

Meanwhile, ‘Tamasha 2’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, started earlier this month.

Actor Nida Firdous Khan was the first of the 14 contestants to get eliminated last weekend, while Ali Sikander, Amber Khan, Adnan Hussain, Danish Maqsood, Neha Khan, Zainab Raza, Rana Asif, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza, Michelle Mumtaz, Natasha Ali and Omer Shahzad are still in the running to bag the winner trophy and prize money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Hania Aamir finds a child star to play her on screen