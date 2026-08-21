Tamasha Season 5: Saqib Sumeer wins fans with his kind nature

The 5th season of Pakistan’s most popular reality show, Tamasha, has begun with a lot of happenings.

The latest developments suggest that both the format and the spectacle benefit from contestants who bring an unusually high level of drama, raising fresh questions about how much of the chaos is orchestrated. Additionally, these dramatic contestants receive greater attention and affection, whereas Saqib Sumeer is the complete opposite.

Saqib Sumeer is currently featured as a participant in Tamasha Season 5. Despite being one of Pakistan’s most versatile actors, he is primarily recognized for his portrayals of negative characters. However, in real life, the actor is very different. On the show, he has been upbeat, respectful, helpful, and even willing to take on tasks that are not his responsibility. As a result, the audience has grown to adore and support him.

Saqib Sumeer is winning over Tamasha fans with pure love and positivity rather than intriguing happenings and negativity. Fans of Tamasha Season 5 deeply admire Saqib and believe he deserves to win this season.

Praising his gentle personality, one viewer wrote, “He always plays negative roles, but he is so positive in real life.” Another fan added, “He should definitely win,” while a third simply expressed, “We love him.”