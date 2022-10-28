‘Tameez se baat kro’: Vidya Balan’s video goes viral

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan shared a hilarious video on the social media application Instagram and the clip is going viral.

She mimicked dialogues in the viral video. The hilarious Instagram reel got millions of the views on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor – who has won National Film Award, Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri – is followed by millions of Instagram users.

Vidya Balan started her showbiz career by playing Radhika Mathur in 96 episodes of the renowned Indian comedy show ‘Hum Paanch‘.

She started her film career by working in a Bengali film ‘Bhalo Theko‘.

Since then, Vidya Balan worked in superhit and award winning Bollywood films. The prolific actor bagged the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut and was got nominated for the Best Actress category for her work in ‘Parineeta‘.

Her other projects included ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, – for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Award for Best Actress -, ‘Kahaani‘, ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani‘ and ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh‘.

She bagged the Filmfare Crticis Award for Best Actress for her performance in ‘ Sherni‘.

