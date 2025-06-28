Australian reality TV star charged with beheading her boyfriend

Sydney: Australian police have appealed for help to find the head of a man, Julian Story, allegedly murdered by his partner, Tamika Chesser, a former star in reality TV series Beauty and the Geek Australia.

Police said they charged Tamika Chesser with murder after 39-year-old Julian Story’s dismembered remains were found at an apartment in South Australia last week.

“It was a confronting scene for police and emergency services personnel as Julian’s body had been dismembered,” South Australia Police said in a statement Friday.

“Julian’s head had been removed during the dismemberment and, despite extensive searches, has not yet been located.”

Police said his remains were discovered at the Port Lincoln home after they responded to reports of a fire, and they believe he was killed around midnight June 17.

Detectives released CCTV images of Chesser, 34, to show what she was wearing around that time, and they asked people to help track her movements.

“Recovering Julian’s head to return it to his family so they can have a peaceful outcome, have a funeral, and lay him to rest, is a really important aspect for us,” Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke told a news conference.

Chesser appeared at Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday by video link, according to local media including public broadcaster ABC.

The court lifted an order preventing her from being identified. She was due to return to court in December.

The bereaved family of Story thanked police, emergency workers, family, friends and the community for their support.

“We are navigating an unimaginable loss, and your care has brought comfort amid the chaos,” the family said in a statement.

Chesser appeared in the 2010 series of Beauty and Geek Australia, which put contestants chosen for their looks or intellect through a series of challenges.