CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will increase the Hajj subsidy for first-time pilgrims to Rs 35,000 from Rs 25,000, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced on Wednesday.

“The subsidy of Rs 25,000 provided by the Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee to first-time Hajj pilgrims will be increased to Rs 35,000,” he said in his budgetary address (Revised Estimates 2026-27).

The minister described the Chief Minister Vijay-led TVK regime as a “secular, social justice government”, asserting that Tamil Nadu stands as a pioneering state in protecting the rights of minorities.

“The government will continue to provide educational scholarships to minority students and will never compromise on the protection and welfare of minorities,” he added.

In the Revised Budget Estimates, an amount of Rs 1,700 crore has been allocated for the welfare of backward classes, most Backward classes, and the minorities department.

“Our government will never compromise on the protection and welfare of minorities. In these revised budget estimates, Rs 1,700 crore will be allocated for the welfare of backward classes, most backward classes and minorities,” he added.

Wilson said additional Christian and Muslim Women Aid Societies will be formed with an allocation of Rs 105 crore and Rs 34 crore will be allocated in the revised estimates to improve the infrastructure of graveyards and cemeteries.

The government has increased the scholarship under the ‘Ambedkar Overseas Education Scholarship Scheme’ from Rs 32 lakh to Rs 131 crore, benefiting 362 students.

Wilson said the ‘Successful Entrepreneurs Scheme’ will be implemented to enhance the livelihood of the Adi Dravidian and tribal people and ensure sustainable development. “Rs 75 crore will be allocated for this scheme in the current financial year to enable the beneficiaries to get capital subsidy and interest subsidy on the total project cost,” he added.