BCB chief physician shares update on Tamim Iqbal after heart attack

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician has dropped a major update on the health condition of Tamim Iqbal following a heart attack.

The former Bangladesh captain was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League when he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on the field.

The 36-year-old has regained consciousness following a successful stent procedure, said Debashis Chowdhury, a medical officer of the BCB.

“His vital signs are improving so we also hope that his overall health will also get better in the next 24 hours. The hospital has briefed you that they have put a ring in one of his arteries. The other arteries are healthy,” he added.

Earlier, an official of the KPJ Specialized Hospital in Savar said that Tamim Iqbal was brought to the hospital twice in a single day.

“He fell ill around 9:00–9:30 AM at BKSP and was brought here for medical attention,” said Dr. Rajib Hasan, the hospital’s media director.

According to Dr. Hasan, the former Bangladesh captain was given initial care, he felt better and left the hospital.

“His condition deteriorated later, and he was brought back to the hospital, where he received the necessary treatment,” Dr. Hasan added.

Following his second visit to the hospital, doctors operated an angioplasty and placed a stent for his heart

“Tamim’s condition has improved. He suffered a heart attack, which required an angiogram, angioplasty, and stenting. The procedure went smoothly, and the blockage in his artery has been completely removed,” Dr Hasan said.