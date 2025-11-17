Tamra Judge claps back at Jennifer Lawrence for her scathing comment

American Businesswoman and TV personality Tamra Judge, comes to the front to defend herself from Jennifer Lawrence against the nasty comment she made about the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Lawrence commented during her Access Hollywood interview, “I think that Tamra is the most toxic of everybody. Sorry, Tamra, but you are”.

The 58-year-old reality star replied back at Lawrence’s comment, expressing her disappointment, saying, “I feel like those are really strong words coming from, you know, I always looked up to her, and I just think like you don’t know me”.

She further emphasized, “I’m on a reality show and there’s a lot that you don’t know and I’m sorry you feel that way, but I don’t.”

She further noted, reflecting her self-confidence, saying: “Well, actually, I’m one of the most successful housewives on my cast, so I’m doing something right, Jennifer Lawrence.”

The tension between the two began when Lawrence criticized Tamra, claiming she tried to imitate other cast members and that she operated behind the scenes, as reported by Reality Tea.

Judge didn’t hold back and allegedly referred the Die My Love actress a “bi*ch” during a live panel, according to Us Weekly.

This re-kindled memories among fans of Tamra’s reputation on RHOC, where she has spent more than a decade.