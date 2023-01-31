Tanda Dam tragedy: Rescue teams fish out 10 more bodies of children

PESHAWAR: The rescue workers have recovered 10 more bodies of seminary students, who drowned in the Tanda Dam due to a boat capsized on Sunday, bringing the overall number to 30, ARY News reported.

According to Kohat District Police, 46 children, mostly aged between 8 to 10 years, were riding on the boat during a field trip when it overturned in the middle of the dam apparently due to overload.

The rescue operation was suspended on Sunday evening due to cold and darkness, and resumed on Tuesday. Some 10 more bodies were recovered by the rescue teams.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Khushdil Khan, who supervised the rescue operation said the operation would continue till the recovery of all dead bodies.

Meanwhile, the police lodged a first information report against high officials of the Irrigation Department, including its Chief Engineer, XEN, SDO and sub-engineer, and the boat owner.

