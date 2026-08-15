Tangled live-action movie gets first look & a release date

Fans were pleased on Saturday when Disney Studios revealed that the live-action version of Tangled would be released in March 2028.

However, viewers went crazy when the producers of the live-action Tangled unveiled the first glimpse of the thrilling forthcoming film on Friday, August 14.

A preview of the new live-action adaptation was presented during the event, featuring Teagan Croft in the role of Rapunzel, who made her stage debut with her recognizable long blonde hair cascading down medieval steps.

Then, in the short video, Kathryn Hahn appears as Mother Gothel, emerging from behind a door in a narrow alley and calling out to Rapunzel. Fans at D23 were ecstatic to see her in the role they had been hoping for.

Additionally, Milo Manheim plays Flynn Rider, a thief who assists Rapunzel in escaping and learning about the outside world.

Based on this first glimpse, the thrilling live-action film set in the Kingdom of Corona is currently being filmed in Spain.

Fans could not contain their enthusiasm and flooded the comment section with ecstatic responses soon after the first teaser for Tangled appeared on social media.

One user commented on how similar her voice sounded to Rapunzel’s, saying, “Her voice is so much like Rapunzel in the animation.” Another added, “I’m so excited for this!”

“I’m so, so, so happy for this opportunity for Teagan Croft. My eternal Raven,” a third user wrote, expressing joy for Teagan Croft. One more commented, “They look like something out of an ’80s fantasy movie. So whimsical.”

The German fairy tale Rapunzel served as a loose inspiration for the 2010 American animated musical adventure fantasy comedy Tangled.

According to IMDb, the film tells the story of the wonderfully long-haired Rapunzel, who has spent her entire life in a tower. However, when an escaped thief stumbles upon her, she embarks on a journey to experience the world for the first time and discover who she truly is.

Donna Murphy plays Mother Gothel, Zachary Levi plays Eugene “Flynn Rider” Fitzherbert, and Mandy Moore plays Rapunzel in the original animated movie.