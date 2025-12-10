Tangled remake: Director Michael Gracey hints at Rapunzel casting

The director of Disney’s live-action Tangled remake, Michael Gracey offered an early hint who may take on the role of Rapunzel.

In a recent Instagram post, the filmmaker followed Freya Skye. This has fueled discussion among fans as development continues. The caste has not been confirmed, it is also speculated from the timing of the following, Skye could be Disney’s choice to lead the adaptation of the 2010 animated film.

Skye has both acting and singing experience, his qualities that align with the demands of the musical role. She made her feature debut in July 2025 with Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires and appeared as Piper in the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Her singing credits extend across more than a dozen singles, adding further weight to predictions that she may be under consideration for Rapunzel.

Gracey, known for directing music videos for artists including Pink and Natasha Bedingfield, moved into major studio filmmaking with The Greatest Showman and received acclaim for his 2024 film Better Man. He is developing Tangled for Disney alongside co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Casting discussions for the film have been wide-ranging, with numerous actresses rumoured for the role of Rapunzel over the past year. Speculation has also surrounded the role of Mother Gothel, most recently involving Scarlett Johansson, although no decisions have been publicly announced.

The original Tangled earned strong critical and commercial success, with an 89% Tomatometer rating, an 87% audience score and nearly $600 million in global box office revenue.

Despite Disney’s inconsistent track record with live-action remakes and slow progress since the project was first reported in 2024, anticipation remains high.