DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: A tanker was hit by unidentified projectiles off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a British maritime agency reported Monday, as the United States said it would escort ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

“A tanker has reported being hit by unknown projectiles,” the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that all crew members were safe.

The incident occurred 78 nautical miles north of the UAE city of Fujairah, the agency added.

It called on vessels to transit the region “with caution” as authorities investigate.

The report came as the US and Iran remain deadlocked in peace negotiations since a ceasefire in the Middle East war came into effect on April 8.

Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the United States has put in place a naval blockade in return.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday the US would begin escorting ships through the strait from Monday.

US Central Command said it would use guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms and 15,000 service members in the effort.

As of April 29, more than 900 commercial vessels were located in the Gulf, according to maritime intelligence firm AXSMarine. There had been more than 1,100 at the start of the conflict.