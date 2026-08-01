Tanker struck by 'unknown projectile' off Oman: UKMTO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: An “unknown projectile” struck a tanker off the coast of Oman, a British maritime agency said on Saturday, as the United States and Iran vie for control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel reported it was “struck by an unknown projectile which has caused damage to the engine room”, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred 12.5 miles off the coast of Lima, Oman, according to the agency.

Iran has effectively maintained control over navigation through Hormuz since the outbreak of the war on February 28, requiring vessels to obtain permission and pay transit fees before using the waterway.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have attacked and stopped a number of vessels attempting to transit Hormuz, insisting in recent days Iran has “full control” of the waterway.

Maritime trade tracking firm Kpler said on Friday that traffic through Hormuz has dropped “sharply”.

“With US and Iranian public positions still at odds, operators are closely monitoring traffic volumes, routing behaviour and any diplomatic developments that could reshape risk across regional shipping lanes in the days ahead,” the firm said on X.