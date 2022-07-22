Tanushree Dutta complains of harassment, threats from ‘Bollywood mafia’

Former Bollywood actor, Tanushree Dutta, made some shocking revelations of harassment and death threats from the Bollywood mafia, in a lengthy Instagram note.

The ‘Dhol’ fame – who made headlines in 2018 when she came out with her ordeal of sexual harassment at the hands of multiple well-known Bollywood celebs – took to her account on the photo and video sharing application and accused the Bollywood mafia of sabotaging her career after she joined the ‘Me Too’ movement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

In a lengthy Instagram note, Dutta penned: “Congratulations to all those who have managed to rise above the wicked bullying & career sabotage tactics of Bollywood Mafia. I have myself been a victim of this Bollywood Mafia lately trying to sabotage my film prospects.”

The actor maintained that although she is not aware of the actual reason for it, she speculated that it might be due to the ‘Me Too’ movement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

In the following post, Tanushree Dutta requested help claiming that she is being ‘harassed and targeted’. “First it was my bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident,” she claimed. “I barely escaped death & returned mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat.”

Dutta further reassured her fans that she will not ‘commit suicide’ nor she will leave out of fear. “I’m here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before!”

“It’s severe mental, physical and psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys and girls can just be harassed and killed for standing against injustice?” she questioned in the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Comments