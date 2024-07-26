Harbhajan Singh called hypocrite for terming Pakistan unsafe for Indian players

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed slammed former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh over his remarks about the safety of Indian players in Pakistan.

Taking to X, the former pacer called Singh a “hypocrite” for calling to avoid travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 while continuously interacting with Pakistani players.

“Abey @harbhajan_singh doghley insan ager to bolta ha india ko pakistan nahi jana chahiye tou doghley insan ghatiya insan phir pakistani players say tou kyn milta ha humain bhi pata ha ghatiya insan tere mulk main kia hota ha (You hypocrite, if you are calling India to avoid travelling to Pakistan, they why do you meet Pakistani players? We know what is happening in your country,” he wrote.

Tanveer Ahmed’s post came after Harbhajan Singh questioned the rationale behind sending the Indian team to Pakistan due to safety concerns.

He emphasised that player safety should be the top priority and that it would be unreasonable to risk the team’s well-being by traveling to a region with such security issues.

“Why should the Indian team go to Pakistan? There is a safety concern in Pakistan. The situation is such that incidents occur almost daily. It’s not safe for the team to go there. The BCCI’s stance is absolutely correct—nothing is more important than the safety of our players. I fully support the BCCI’s decision,” Singh said.

It is pertinent to mention that Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be hosted by Pakistan in February and March 2025.

The tournament marks the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after a seven-year hiatus, with Pakistan also serving as the defending champion.

All matches involving India are set to take place in Lahore, with the highly anticipated Pak-India match slated for March 1 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The tournament will feature teams from India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, promising an exciting and competitive series of cricket matches.