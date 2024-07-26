Champions Trophy 2025: What did Harbhajan Singh say about India visiting Pakistan?

IANS Exclusive
Delhi: On India going to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy, former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh says, “Why should the Indian team go to Pakistan? The security issue there is significant. The situation in Pakistan is such that… pic.twitter.com/29qeXMuiEW
— IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2024
“Why should the Indian team go to Pakistan? There is a safety concern in Pakistan. The situation is such that incidents occur almost daily. It’s not safe for the team to go there. The BCCI’s stance is absolutely correct—nothing is more important than the safety of our players. I fully support the BCCI’s decision,” Harbhajan Singh said.