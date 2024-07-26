Champions Trophy 2025: What did Harbhajan Singh say about India visiting Pakistan?

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced strong support for the Indian cricket team avoiding a visit to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin in February.

The Indian team has not played in Pakistan since 2008 due to persistent security concerns and is unlikely to make the trip for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Pakistan were hot for the last year’s Asia, but India refused to visit and played their matches in hybrid model.

Reports indicate that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a hybrid model, which would see Rohit Sharma and his team playing their matches in either Sri Lanka or the UAE.

In an interview with IANS, Harbhajan Singh questioned the rationale behind sending the Indian team to Pakistan given the current safety concerns.

He emphasized that player safety should be the top priority and that it would be unreasonable to risk the team’s well-being by traveling to a region with such security issues.