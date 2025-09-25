Former AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas indicted in diplomatic passport misuse case

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 25, 2025
    • -
  • 269 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Former AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas indicted in diplomatic passport misuse case
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment