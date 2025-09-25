Former AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas indicted in diplomatic passport misuse case

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, has been indicted in a case regarding the misuse of a diplomatic passport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The hearing of the case was conducted by Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate, Ahmed Shahzad Gondal, in Islamabad. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas appeared before the court, where the charges were formally read out. The accused denied the charges and opted to contest the case.

The court adjourned the hearing until October 6 and summoned the prosecution’s witnesses.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is accused of using his diplomatic passport to travel abroad after stepping down from the position of premier. In the previous hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that the former AJK premier had violated the law by using his diplomatic passport to travel to Saudi Arabia after leaving office. The prosecutor further stated that Ilyas’s diplomatic passport had been canceled, but he had failed to return it.

Earlier in June, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Karachi.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur at Zardari House in Karachi, where he announced to join the party. Faryal Talpur presented him with the party flag to mark his official inclusion in the PPP.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider and Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chaudhry Riaz, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, and AJK IT Minister Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar were present at the meeting.

Alongside Tanveer Ilyas, Sardar Ahmad Saghir and Ali Shan Soni also announced their decision to join the PPP.