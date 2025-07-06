Tanvir Islam’s five-for spins Bangladesh to series-levelling win against SL

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam dismantled Sri Lanka’s middle order with a superb five-wicket haul to secure Bangladesh a hard-fought 16-run win in the second ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium, leveling the three-match series 1-1.

Defending a modest 248, Bangladesh took control during the middle phase of Sri Lanka’s innings, particularly between the 10th and 30th overs, where the hosts collapsed, losing five wickets for just 57 runs off 122 balls.

Despite a fighting 78 off 85 deliveries from Janith Liyanage, Sri Lanka’s lower order couldn’t complete the chase, finishing at 232 all out.

Earlier, Bangladesh had posted 248 after being bowled out in the 46th over. Parvez Hossain Emon led the charge with a fluent 67 off 69 balls, supported by a composed 51 from Towhid Hridoy. Emon’s innings included three sixes and six fours, while Hridoy contributed with a patient knock that featured just two boundaries. Additional cameos from Tanzim Hasan Sakib (33 off 21), Jaker Ali (24), and Shamim Hossain (22) helped Bangladesh reach a competitive total.

For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando was the pick of the bowlers with 4-35, while leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 3-60, including the key wicket of Emon with a deceptive googly.

Sri Lanka’s chase began on shaky ground as opener Pathum Nissanka, fresh off a prolific Test series, was trapped lbw by Tanzim Sakib for just 5. However, Kusal Mendis and Nishan Madushka stabilized the innings with a 69-run stand for the second wicket. Mendis was particularly aggressive, racing to his 34th ODI fifty in just 20 deliveries — the fastest at the venue — hammering Tanvir Islam for 17 runs in one over and Mustafizur Rahman for four consecutive boundaries in the next.

Tanvir Islam, though, bounced back with a vengeance, removing both Madushka and Mendis in quick succession to trigger a dramatic collapse. Mendis fell for a blistering 56 off 31 balls, which included a six and nine fours. Sri Lanka slumped to 132-6 in the 30th over, still requiring more than 100 runs.

Liyanage kept Sri Lanka’s hopes alive with a valiant effort, striking two sixes and seven boundaries, and stitched together a 58-run stand for the ninth wicket with Dushmantha Chameera. But the pressure proved too much. Liyanage fell to a slower delivery from Mustafizur, who took a return catch, ending the resistance.

Tanvir Islam finished with a match-winning 5-39, while Mustafizur added crucial wickets at the death. The decider of the three-match series will now be played in Pallekele on Tuesday.