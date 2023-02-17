Tanya Hussain bids farewell to ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’

Showbiz starlet Tanya Hussain bid farewell to her character of Ramsha from ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ with BTS pictures and videos.

As ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ is towards its end, Hussain said a bittersweet goodbye to her character of Ramsha. She shared a couple of pictures and videos from her final shot on Instagram and wrote, “Goodbye Ramsha 💙 Another character comes to an end!”

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The celebrity added, “Ramsha was someone I couldn’t relate to because I’m nothing like in her in real life, but I still tried my best to bring the character to life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania Amna Hussain (@tanyahussain9)

Concluding her post on the gram, Hussain acknowledged all the love [and hate] of fans for the negative character.

It is pertinent to mention here that the daily serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ will air its final episode 61 tomorrow, Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania Amna Hussain (@tanyahussain9)

The play starred A-list actors Fatima Effendi, Arez Ahmed and Inayat Khan as the lead trio, while the ensemble supporting cast included Tanya Hussain, Babar Ali, Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimha Ahmed and Shaista Jabeen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Hussain essayed Ramsha, the love interest and second wife of the protagonist, Faizan [Ahmed] in the show.

Tanya Hussain shares BTS pictures from ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ set

The play – written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – revolved around the burning question of society, “Is Marriage The Solution For Every Problem?”

Comments