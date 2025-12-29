Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence On Breakup Buzz After AP Dhillon Incident

Hyderabad: Following a viral video from singer AP Dhillon’s recent Mumbai concert, actor Tara Sutaria and her partner, Veer Pahariya, have hit back at online rumours and vitriol. After footage surfaced of Tara’s brief onstage interaction with the Punjabi singer, several commenters questioned her behaviour, claiming Veer appeared “uncomfortable” while watching from the audience.

Tara and Veer attended the concert as guests of AP Dhillon.1 During the performance, Dhillon welcomed Tara—dressed in all black—onto the stage as a special guest. The two shared a warm embrace and a brief peck on the cheek before dancing to his hit tracks.2 While many fans celebrated the moment, some social media users began circulating manipulated videos alleging that Veer was distressed by the exchange.

As some users sympathised with Veer, others criticised Tara for what they deemed “unacceptable behaviour.” Tara Sutaria broke her silence by addressing the controversy directly on Instagram. Sharing a video from the night, she wrote:

“@apdhillon FAV!!! Loud and proud and in it together!!! What a night! Mumbai, thank you so much for loving our song. Let’s make more music and moments together. PS: We won’t be shaken by false narratives, ‘clever editing,’ or expensive PR operations! Love and truth always prevail. The joke is on the bullies.”

Veer Pahariya also intervened to clarify the situation. Commenting on her post, he pointed out that the viral footage was deceptive. “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daru. Jokers,” Veer wrote.

By explaining that the viral clip was a “Frankenstein” edit—piecing together reactions from different parts of the show—the couple effectively dispelled rumours of tension or discomfort.