Tara Sutaria’s mom claps back after ex-beau Aadar Jain’s ‘timepass’ comment

Tina Sutaria, mother of Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria, clapped back with a cryptic post, after the latter’s ex-beau, Aadar Jain, indirectly called her ‘timepass’, while marrying Alekha Advani.

For the unversed, Aadar Jain, grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and cousin of Bollywood A-listers Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor, who was previously in a relationship with Tara Sutaria for years, married his fiancee Alekha Advani in a star-studded affair last month.

During his mehendi ceremony with Advani, Jain expressed his love for his bride-to-be and labelled his previous relationships, including the one with Sutaria, a mere ‘timepass’.

“I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years, through time pass,” he had said in his toast to his bride. “But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait.”

“It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby,” added Jain, who had gone Instagram official with Sutaria, back in 2020, before proposing to their mutual friend Advani in 2023.

While Sutaria maintained a rather dignified silence on her ex-boyfriend’s remark, Jain’s comment triggered netizen’s ire on social media. Joining them now, Sutaria’s mom Tina has also taken a cryptic dig on newlywed Jain, for his ‘disrespectful’ remark.

On her Instagram stories, she shared a note, which read, “If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter.”

Although the celebrity mother refrained from taking any direct names, netizens get the hint of the intended target of the strong reaction, which further read, “If he can’t say it to his mother or doesn’t want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn’t be saying it to you.”

Notably, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, who got engaged last November, exchanged vows at an intimate Christian wedding earlier this year, followed by days-long wedding festivities last month.