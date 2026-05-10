Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya spark fresh split buzz

This year, Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria were among the most talked-about couples on the internet. The pair frequently appeared together on social media and at public events, from romantic meals to opulent vacations in Italy.

However, recent reports suggest that their relationship may have ended poorly. The two apparently had a tumultuous relationship long before Tara Sutaria’s widely discussed incident with musician AP Dhillon at his concert earlier this year. Videos of the actress with the artist went viral, sparking significant debate among fans.

The Free Press Journal reported that there were already underlying issues in the relationship, though neither Veer nor the Marjaavaan actress has officially confirmed a breakup. According to a source cited by the outlet, “These two were good together in the short duration of their relationship. But it wasn’t a relationship without conditions.”

The report alleges that the Apurva actress desired a number of lifestyle adjustments from Veer. She was reportedly heavily involved in his personal decisions, from removing pictures from his house to eliminating certain individuals from his contact list. According to close friends, Veer was making a significant effort to maintain the relationship; however, the recent concert controversy is being referred to as the “final nail in the coffin.”

While neither Tara Sutaria nor Veer Pahariya has formally addressed the split, industry rumors have already begun connecting the actress to Aditya Roy Kapur.