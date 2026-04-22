Taraji P. Henson Speaks Out: "I Won't Cry About Not Booking Franchise Films"

Taraji P. Henson, the talented actress known for her iconic role as Cookie Lyon in “Empire,” has opened up about the lack of franchise film opportunities in her nearly 30-year career.

In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast, Henson revealed that despite her critical acclaim and Oscar nomination, she’s never landed a major live-action franchise film.

Henson’s breakthrough came in 2001 with John Singleton’s “Baby Boy,” alongside Tyrese Gibson, who went on to star in blockbuster franchises like “Transformers” and “Fast & Furious.”

Henson, however, has been overlooked for similar roles, leading her to speak out about the systemic gender bias in Hollywood.

Nearly three decades into her Hollywood career, Taraji P. Henson has accomplished what many actors dream of. She earned an Academy Award nomination, starred in the hit series “Empire,” appeared in acclaimed films like “Hidden Figures,” and became a culturally significant voice in entertainment.

The Franchise Gap

Henson’s comments highlight the disparity in opportunities for women, particularly women of color, in the film industry. She notes that while male co-stars like Tyrese Gibson quickly transitioned into franchise roles, she’s been left on the sidelines .

Taking Control

Rather than dwelling on the setback, Henson has pivoted her focus to entrepreneurial ventures, including her beauty brand, TPH, and executive production through TPH Entertainment.

She’s also set to make her Broadway debut opposite Cedric the Entertainer.